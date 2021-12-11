Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

CLIX stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.