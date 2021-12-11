Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as low as $14.89. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

