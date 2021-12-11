Barclays Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 330

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.86 ($4.00).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,514.81). Also, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891 over the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

