Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BCS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

