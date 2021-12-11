Barclays Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €128.25 ($144.10).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €103.82 ($116.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.71. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.