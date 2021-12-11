Baxter Bros Inc. Buys Shares of 1,288 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

