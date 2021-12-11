Baxter Bros Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.67 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

