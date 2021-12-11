Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

