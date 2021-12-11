Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

