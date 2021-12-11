Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Amundi bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $204,358,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $213.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

