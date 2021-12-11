BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.42

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.42 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.32). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 402,770 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

