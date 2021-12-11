Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Down 7.6%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.43 and last traded at 2.43. Approximately 58,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,138,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.63.

BODY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.30.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

