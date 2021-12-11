Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($106.04).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BC8 traded down €1.92 ($2.16) on Friday, hitting €61.70 ($69.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €49.15 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($78.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

