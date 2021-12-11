Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

