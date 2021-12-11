BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $11.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLU has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of BLU opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

