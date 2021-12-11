Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,360 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($55.70) to GBX 4,360 ($57.82) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,926.50 ($52.07).
LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,234 ($42.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,242.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,346.73.
In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.92) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($141,387.79). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($144,504.31).
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
