Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,360 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($55.70) to GBX 4,360 ($57.82) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,926.50 ($52.07).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,234 ($42.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,242.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,346.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 82.50 ($1.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.92) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($141,387.79). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($144,504.31).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

