Berenberg Bank Lowers Centamin (LON:CEY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 104 ($1.38) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 134 ($1.78).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 85.74 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.56. The company has a market cap of £991.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 83.90 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82).

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

