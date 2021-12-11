Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on the stock.

LON PEBB opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.28. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market cap of £221.87 million and a P/E ratio of 38.24.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.