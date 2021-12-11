Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on the stock.
LON PEBB opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.28. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market cap of £221.87 million and a P/E ratio of 38.24.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
