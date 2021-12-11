Binemon (BIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $1.54 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

