Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 3,711 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.