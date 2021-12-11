Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

