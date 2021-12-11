Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.84. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

