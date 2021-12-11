Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $213,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 71.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $12,394,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.49 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

