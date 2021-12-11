Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 692 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 106,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

