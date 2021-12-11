Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

