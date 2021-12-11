BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.28

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 7866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,364 shares of company stock worth $2,493,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

