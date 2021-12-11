Biogen Inc. Sells 52,178 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60.
- On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40.
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
