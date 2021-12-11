Biogen Inc. Sells 52,178 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

