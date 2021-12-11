BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $38.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

