Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $347.59

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.59 ($4.61) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.83). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.61), with a volume of 34,676 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £287.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

