B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BME stock opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 848.53 ($11.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 578.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.62) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.60 ($7.90).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

