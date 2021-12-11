BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$30.00” Price Target for Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.36. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

