Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 990 ($13.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.40) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 770 ($10.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($12.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 901.88 ($11.96).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 830 ($11.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 875.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.63.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

