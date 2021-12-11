boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 395 by Analysts at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.50) to GBX 395 ($5.24) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.30) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.30) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 430.45 ($5.71).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 154.55 ($2.05) on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 154.40 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,589.05).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

