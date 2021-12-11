Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

