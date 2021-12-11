Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 4,317 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

