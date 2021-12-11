Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 9,009 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $14,121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

