Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of Helen of Troy worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $245.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

