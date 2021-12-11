Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 5,219 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.60% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $6,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock worth $13,470,548. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.