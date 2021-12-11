Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of F5 Networks worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $229.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at $15,399,636.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,778 shares of company stock worth $8,953,222. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

