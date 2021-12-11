Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $33,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $270.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.