BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

