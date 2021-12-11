BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. BRF has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

