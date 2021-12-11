Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of BRDG stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $4,477,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.