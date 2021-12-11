Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 5.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.16. 22,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,178,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research firms have commented on BHG. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

