Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

