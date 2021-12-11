Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.36 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

