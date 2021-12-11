British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,759 ($36.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,577.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,680.27. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,949.50 ($39.11).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

