Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to post sales of $46.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.58. 767,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.99. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,742 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,894 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

