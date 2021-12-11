Brokerages Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to report $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Costamare reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

