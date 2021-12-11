Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $4.23 EPS

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $19.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.97. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

